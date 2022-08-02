  1. Politics
Gov. spox.:

Preliminary planning done for Raeisi's participation in UNGA

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York, the Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on Tuesday.

Preliminary planning has been done for Raeisi's participation in the UN General Assembly, Jahromi added.

According to the reports, Ebrahim Raeisi's name has been registered as a speaker on the second day of the upcoming General Assembly meeting.

He delivered his speech via video conferencing at last year's meeting while Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir-Abdollahian headed the Iranian delegation in New York.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) will be held on 13-27 September 2022, at the UN headquarters in New York, US.

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

