Iraqi people stage massive demonstrations in Baghdad

Iraqi sources announced the beginning of a massive demonstration by supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework in Iraqi capital of Baghdad, near gates of the Green Zone on Monday, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Iraq's legal institutions and in support of Shia Marja’ and against the United States. Demonstrators are carrying pictures of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani, Iraqi top Shia Marja’.

The demonstrators were holding banners and placards in support of the state of law, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, and Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani, top Iraqi Shiite Marja.

The Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) in Iraq Qais al-Khazali gave some pieces of advice to demonstrators in Baghdad.

Addressing demonstrators, he recommended that firstly, demonstrations should not be against a person or a group, rather, demonstration should be staged only for Iraq and slogans chanted should only be in this direction.

Secondly, know that the authority (Marja) is monitoring you (demonstrators) now and Iraqis and the whole world are watching you. You (demonstrators) are the children of authority and PMU (Hashd al-Sha’abi) and Resistance forces and show this with your peaceful demonstrations, he continued.

Don't allow the security forces to be oppressed and don't necessarily go inside the Green Zone and follow a message that you are protesting because of Iraq, Khazali advised demonstrators.

This is while that some Iraqi news sources reported clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces.

As the pro-Sadr protesters continue to occupy the Iraqi parliament for the second time in a week, the major Shia bloc in the Iraqi parliament Coordination Framework has asked its supporters to hold demonstrations in different provinces in Iraq to show support for legal Iraqi government institutions.

