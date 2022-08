TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – At the initiative taken by Tehran Beautification Organization, first event of calligraphy for designing 500 blades engraved with title of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is underway on Shohaday-e Haftom-e Tir (7th of Tir) Sq. in Tehran.

These designed and painted blades will be installed in 121 centers in different parts of Tehran today.