Arbaeen forms core of resistance in region, world: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the members of the Arbaeen headquarters during which he appreciated and thanked the actions of all institutions, organizations and ministries who are involved in holding the annual Arbaeen processions.

Raeisi described Arbaeen as the guarantor of the survival of Ashura while describing Ashura as the symbol of all developments in the world.

He called the magnificent Arbaeen procession the focus of the international resistance front in the region and the world and urged to hold the ceremony regularly and flawlessly.

