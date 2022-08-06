Arbaeen presents image of resistance internationally: Raeisi

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a message to the caravan of Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims who are going to Karbala on foot from the holy city Mashhad and are going to walk the route in 72 days.

President Raeisi hailed the Arbaeen procession for its role in strengthening Islamic beliefs and both "love and affection" by increasing synergy and cooperation among the people from different countries, away from conflicts and differences, which is a manifestation of the noble characteristics of the school of Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

He further wished success and well-being for the Arbaeen marchers, promising that all the government apparatuses will do all they can to support the holding of the great ceremony.

