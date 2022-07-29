MBS, French president discuss ties, Iran nuclear deal

They also touched on opportunities for developing cooperation and reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

French presidential sources stated that Macron and bin Salman have also focused on the supply of energy to European countries, in the wake of the Ukraine war and its consequences on global food and energy security.

The Iranian nuclear file and the country's ballistic missile program, the situation in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq, as well as terrorism were also on the table of the two leaders.

French sources said that Macron wanted to put his country on the diplomatic map of the Middle East through his recent movement. The sources added that the French president was seeking to reproduce the experience of the Baghdad conference held in August last year, which brought together all parties in the region, including the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran.

According to the French vision, a conference or summit of this kind would alleviate tension and provide a platform for dialogue between all parties.

On the Syrian situation, the French sources pointed to a Saudi-French converging stance, adding that the two sides would discuss recent developments, especially in northern Syria.

MP/PR