1st night of mourning month of Moharram marked in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The first night of mourning month of Muharram was held in Tehran on Friday night with the participation of enthusiasts to infallible imams of Household of Holy Prophet and with eulogy of Meysamm Moti’ei.

