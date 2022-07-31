People in Beirut’s Dahieh mourn for Imam Hussein (PBUH)

Dahieh of Beirut on Saturday night witnessed the glorious mourning ceremony of enthusiasts of the Third Infallible Imam of Household, Imam Hussein (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sheikh Naim Qassem was the key speaker in the mourning ceremony who said that Hezbollah Resistance Movement is prepared more than ever to confront the enemy at any time and place if threatened. Everyone should know that Hezbollah Resistance Movement is cooperating with the Lebanese government within the framework of merging the role of the Resistance.

