Iran FM delivers speech at D-8 webinar, stress more coop.

In his speech, the to Iranian diplomat congratulated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the D-8 and pointed out the active presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its activities since its establishment.

Amir-Abdollahian considered economic cooperation with neighboring and Muslim countries as one of Iran's economic diplomacy priorities and emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation mechanisms such as D-8.

He also pointed to the current global crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, the energy crisis and the food insecurity crisis, and declared Iran is ready to provide its capabilities and facilities at the service of the D-8 member states that are facing the those crises.

The foreign minister also pointed to Iran's initiatives on the global stage, including the initiative called "Gas in the service of recovering of the global economy in the post-Covid-19 era", which was presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran at the meeting of the heads of gas exporting countries.

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the need to support the private sectors in the member states.

He also suggested that "D-8 inter-parliamentary" be established with the aim of collective assistance of the parliaments of the member states to the economic cooperation among them.

The D8 comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

KI/spox