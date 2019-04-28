  1. Technology
Iran to host D-8 Uni. meeting

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The meeting of the Board of Trustees of D-8 International University will be held on 29-30 April, 2019 said Hossein Salar-Amoli, Iranian Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs.

He said that the meeting will be held by attendance of the Secretary-General of the D8, a number of member countries’ ministers and other deputies of the Ministry of Science and Research of Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan and Indonesia.

D-8 International University is an intergovernmental University affiliated to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation consisting of Indonesia, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Egypt aiming at strengthening academic exchanges between member countries. This university is established to strengthen cooperation among member countries through the inter university and student exchanges, in order for member countries to achieve an acceptable international share of these exchanges.

D-8 International University will be established in Hamedan, west Iran. Bu-Ali Sina University as "the founder University" will be in charge of establishing it.

