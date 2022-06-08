Relations with Tehran have strategic importance for Yerevan

Armenia's National Assembly Vice-Speaker Hakob Arshakyan and head of Armenia-Iran Friendship Group Gagik Papoyan met with the delegation headed by First Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Parliament of Iran Abbas Moghtadai, News Armenia reported.

Welcoming the delegation members who arrived in Armenia within the framework of the CSTO PA Council Session, Arshakyan noted that the inter-parliamentary format is the best platform for discussing issues of mutual interest.

The NA Vice-Speaker said that next week an official visit of the delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan to the Islamic Republic of Iran was envisaged. "The cooperation between Armenia and Iran can be a good example for two countries, which are guided by the agenda of peace, development and dialogue between civilizations," he said.

The year 2022 will also mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Iran. The Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly noted that the relations between the two countries are at a high level in almost all spheres. "Armenia sees Iran as a reliable partner and a good neighbor. Relations with Iran have strategic importance for us," Arshakyan said.

"The role and potential of Iran in reducing tensions and establishing stability in the region are obvious, and a vivid manifestation of that is Iran's clearly expressed statement on the territorial integrity of Armenia," Arshakyan noted. He also touched upon the active participation of the Iranian-Armenian community in Armenia's socio-political life.

Moghtadai thanked for the warm reception, saying that Iran has always highlighted the importance of the territorial integrity of countries. "Iran is a large state and neighbors almost 15 countries. Armenia is an original and strategic neighbor for Iran," said the first deputy chairman of the Iranian Commission.

According to the head of the Friendship Group, the implementation of several large projects in the near future will help to improve the indicator.

In particular, issues related to the development and expansion of the Armenian-Iranian trade turnover were discussed during the meeting. The sides touched upon the construction and exploitation of the North-South Road Corridor. Possible cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, mining, energy, solar energy, environment and water resources was also discussed.

