Iranian fighters namely Mostafa Rigi and Bagher Faraji won silver medals in the event.

Also, Sajjad Mohammadpour, Shahin Mousavi, Hossein Mirahmadi, and Toofan Sharifi got bronze medals.

Some 100 boxers representing 21 countries participated in the tournament.

Alireza Esteki was the head coach of Iran's boxing team in the event.

The Iranian team stood in third place at the end of the first tournament of the Kuwait International Boxing Championship for men.

AMK/IRN84833387