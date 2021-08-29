Young Iranian boxing fighter wins gold medal in Asian C'ships

On the last day of the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE, Iran's 75 kg boxer Hirbod Eslami defeated his powerful Uzbek opponent to win the gold medal.

In the 75-kg final, Eslami narrowly defeated Nekboyev to win the gold medal for Iran for the first time in years.

For more than a decade, Iranian junior boxers have not been able to advance to final matches to win silver and gold medals.

The Iranian junior boxing team finished 2021 Dubai ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships with winning two bronze medals by Alireza Baratalipour in 60 kg and Mohammad Mehdi Mesbahi in +80 kg and a gold medal by Hirbod Eslami in 75-kg category.

