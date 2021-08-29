  1. Sports
Aug 29, 2021, 7:00 PM

Young Iranian boxing fighter wins gold medal in Asian C'ships

Young Iranian boxing fighter wins gold medal in Asian C'ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The 75-kg Iranian boxing fighter Hirbod Eslami has bagged a first ever gold medal for Iran at 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE.

On the last day of the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE, Iran's 75 kg boxer Hirbod Eslami defeated his powerful Uzbek opponent to win the gold medal.

In the 75-kg final, Eslami narrowly defeated Nekboyev to win the gold medal for Iran for the first time in years.

For more than a decade, Iranian junior boxers have not been able to advance to final matches to win silver and gold medals.

The Iranian junior boxing team finished 2021 Dubai ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships with winning two bronze medals by Alireza Baratalipour in 60 kg and Mohammad Mehdi Mesbahi in +80 kg and a gold medal by Hirbod Eslami in 75-kg category.

KI/IRINN telegram channel

News Code 177980
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177980/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News