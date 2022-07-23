Terrorists not achieved goals by scientists assassination

On the anniversary of the assassination of Martyr Darioush Rezayinejad, one of the Iranian nuclear scientists who was assassinated on 23 July 2011, Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet on Saturday wrote, "Cowardly assassination of heroes of our scientific prowess didn't help behind-the-curtain terrorists to achieve their goals."

"Peaceful nuclear industry of Iran owes its flourishing to Rezayinejad & his fellows. Their blood & scientific accomplishments will be safeguarded," he added.

Darioush Rezaeinejad was shot five times and martyred by motorcycle-riding gunmen in front of his home while he was with his wife after they picked up their daughter from kindergarten. His wife was also wounded in the attack.

The attack was described by an Israeli intelligence interviewed by Der Spiegel as "the first public operation by new Mossad chief Tamir Pardo".

Between 2010 and 2012, four Iranian nuclear scientists (Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan) were assassinated, while another (Fereydoon Abbasi) was wounded in an attempted murder. In November 2020, another scientist (Mohsen Fakhrizadeh) was assassinated.

