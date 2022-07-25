Beyond-Safeguards cameras not to be swithched on before deal

Eslami noted that when Westerners return to the agreement and Iran is assured that they are not doing any acts of mischief, AEOI will make a decision on those cameras.

"The basis for the acceptance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the JCPOA is to eliminate the accusations and build trust. Iran accepted the restrictions to limit its uranium enrichment activities and reduce its capacity and the pace of its advances in order to build this trust, but the Westerners did not adhere to these restrictions. The Islamic Republic of Iran has accepted the intensified restrictions to resolve these accusations," Eslami said.

Saying that JCPOA-related cameras were installed in Iranian nuclear centers to resolve those accusations, the AEOI chief added that If these accusations continue, there will be no reason for the beyond-safeguards cameras to be operating."

He also added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has nothing to hide in its nuclear activities and nothing has been done in the uranium enrichment field without the agency's coordination.

"All Iran's atomic infrastructures have been operating based on the cooperation with the agency and under the supervision of this organization. The IAEA is currently present in all of Iran's nuclear centers in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement," Eslami continued.



