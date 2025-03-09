Negotiations to address concerns can be considered: Iran

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian mission to the United Nations has said that Iran could agree to negotiations if they are to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program.

"If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration. However, should the aim be the dismantlement of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program to claim that what Obama failed to achieve has now been accomplished, such negotiations will never take place," a post on the official X account of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York said on Sunday.

Speaking in a gathering of Iranian government and military officials on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underscored that Iran rejected a push by “bullying governments” to open negotiations.

The Leader said that such gestures for diplomacy were not a genuine attempt at resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program, but an effort to impose their own expectations on Tehran.

