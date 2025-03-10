Russian servicemen have captured 32 settlements in the Kursk Region since August 6 last year, according to TASS estimates based on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.

On March 8-9 alone, the decisive actions of the Battlegroup North resulted in the capturing of seven settlements, including Malaya Loknya, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Kositsa, Lebedevka, Viktorovka, Nikolayevka, and Staraya Sorochina.

In February, the army regained control of five localities: Pogrebki, Orlovka, Nikolsky, Novaya Sorochina, and Sverdlikovo.

As of January 17, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 63.2% (801 square kilometers) of the Kursk Region had been captured. During the first two weeks of January, as part of offensive operations, the units of the Battlegroup North captured four settlements: Alexandriya, Leonidovo, Russkoe Porechnoye, and Kruglenkoe. Additionally, Nikolayevo-Daryino was liberated on January 31.

In December 2024, the army captured three localities - Plekhovo, Daryino, and Novoivanovka.

Last September saw the largest number of settlements returned, reaching 12; these were Uspenovka, Borki, Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Vnezapnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost and 10th October, TASS wrote.

MP/