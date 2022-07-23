Iranian, Saudi FMs to hold meeting in Baghdad

Speaking in an interview with Rudaw, Fuad Hussein said that the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia will meet in Baghdad.

Saying that Saudi Arabia and Iran have been holding five rounds of confidential security talks in Baghdad, he noted that the upcoming meeting will be held in public.

"We are currently arranging a time for a public meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries," he also said, adding that the Saudi Crown Prince asked Iraq to host the meeting between the Saudi Foreign Minister and his Iranian counterpart in Baghdad.

Earlier on July 6, an Iraqi government official said in an interview with an Iraqi newspaper that the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia are likely to visit Baghdad to announce the restoration of relations.

