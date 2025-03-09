Trump aide slams US war propaganda against Iran

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Carlson said the constant portrayal of Iran as a “sponsor of terror” is an attempt to manipulate public opinion in favor of military action against the Islamic Republic, Press TV reported.

“Fox News is wall to wall with dead-eyed politicians telling you that Iran is a dangerous ‘sponsor of terror.’ Softening up the base for a war,” Carlson wrote.

The American political commentator, close to US President Donald Trump, then went on to compare the risk posed by Iran in comparison to other elements threatening the people of the United States.

“Over the past twenty years, how many Americans have been killed by Iran on American soil in the past twenty years?”

He urges people to research this number and compare it to the number of Americans killed by other causes, such as drug overdoses, suicide, illegal aliens, carjackings, diabetes, and even the COVID-19 vaccine.

He called on the US media and American politicians to focus on addressing their domestic issues before considering military intervention abroad.

“Still think Iran is the greatest threat? How about we focus on our own country for a minute,” he concluded.

Speaking to Fox News last week, Trump said he hoped to clinch a nuclear deal with Tehran.

“The other alternative is we have to do something because you can’t let another nuclear weapon,” he said, threatening to take military action against the country despite Tehran repeatedly saying that it does not want nuclear weapons.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that the insistence of some bullying powers on holding talks with Iran does not aim to solve issues.

“The insistence of some bully governments on negotiations is not aimed at resolving issues, but rather [aims] to assert and impose their own expectations,” the Leader said.

“Absolutely, the Islamic Republic will not accept their expectations,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

MNA