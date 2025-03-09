  1. World
US top diplomat Rubio set to meet Ukrainian counterparts

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia over March 10-12 for talks with Ukrainian counterparts, a statement from the US Department of State said.

Rubio will also have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, according to Reuters. 

Rubio will then travel to Canada for the March 12-14 G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, the statement added.

Rubio spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday and said President Donald Trump wanted to end the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible.

Trump has paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a White House clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 28.

Zelenskyy has said that he will also visit Saudi Arabia for a Monday meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, and that Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would meet with the US team on Tuesday.

