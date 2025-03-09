US not to participate in any NATO military exercises: Report

Swedish media outlet Expressen reported on Friday that the decision does not apply to the planning of exercises that have already been agreed upon and will be held in 2025.

However, NATO countries will be forced to plan exercises without the participation of the US military, the largest in the alliance.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO countries for not meeting the current goal of spending two percent of GDP on military, arguing that the disparity puts an unfair burden on the US.

He has stated that he wants to prioritize the Indo-Pacific region, which primarily targets China.

On Friday, he warned that the US may not defend NATO countries that do not meet the spending target.

“When I came to NATO, when I first had my first meeting, I noticed that people weren’t paying their bills at all, and I said I should wait till my second meeting,” he told reporters.

“And when I said that, as soon as they said that, it was amazing how the money came in, the money came in, and now they have money. But even now, it’s not enough. They should be paying more,” he added.

Since his inauguration, Trump has shocked allies with moves including ending military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine and excluding European allies from peace talks held with Russia.

MNA