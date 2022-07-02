Powerful earthquakes hit Southern Iran, leaving 5 killed

According to state media reports, more than 20 earthquakes with various magnitudes shook different parts of Hormozgan, three of which were above 6 on the Richter scale and the rest between three and four.

At least five people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit the west of the province.

According to the reports, the area was also struck by two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitudes, leaving 5 killed and 49 people injured.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Governor of Hormozgan on Saturday, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber called on related apparatus to make any efforts to speed up removing debris and providing relief to the victims.

The governor of Hormozgan also briefed Mokhber on the latest situation in the earthquake-torn areas, saying that assessment teams have been dispatched to the area.

Army's Executive Deputy Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Mahmoudi announced the full readiness of the Iranian army's rapid response brigades to provide relief to the earthquake-hit people of Hormozgan, saying that the Army's field hospital and helicopters have been stationed in the areas.

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri also announced full reediness of IRGC’s forces for taking necessary measures to help the people of Hormozgan.

