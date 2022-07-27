Israeli regime fighter jets targeted by Russia's defense sys.

On Tuesday, the War Minister of the Zionist regime accepted for the first time that Russian defense systems targeted the Israeli regime fighter jets in Syria in May this year.

Gantz has acknowledged the issue as the Zionist regime’s position regarding Russia's military operation on Ukraine and suspension of activities of the Jewish Migration Agency in Russia has led to tension in relations between Tel Aviv and Moscow in recent months.

This incident happened for the first time. At that time when Russia’s defense system opened fire, the Israeli fighter jets were not in the region and the situation was stable but "We investigated the event," he added.

The relations between the Zionist regime and Russia strained after the Moscow-Kyiv war. Tel Aviv's position in opposition to Russia and in form of statements by Israel's Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other cabinet officials in support of Ukraine angered Moscow more.

This is while Channel 13 of Zionist Israeli regime TV announced that the Russian S-300 air defense missile system opened fire on Israeli regime fighter jets during one of its attacks on Syrian territory, but none of these fighters was hit.

The missiles that were fired threatened Israeli fighter jets, but this issue has been an exceptional and unprecedented event, the TV channel added.

