Syria calls on UNSC to condemn Israeli regime's invasion

The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent separate letters to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council about the criminal aggression of the Zionist regime in the areas around Damascus.

In these letters, it is stated that on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Israeli regime forces fired rockets from the occupied Golan to the suburbs of Damascus and the missile attack left 3 Syrian soldiers killed.

While emphasizing its right to respond to these repeated Israeli aggressions by using the appropriate tools approved by international law and the UN Charter, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Security Council and the UN Secretariat to fulfill their responsibilities and condemn the Zionists' recent aggression without any delay or hesitation.

In this statement, it is emphasized that the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime in Syria and the failure of the Security Council to take the necessary measures to prevent the continuation of these aggressions means that the Security Council is shirking its responsibilities and does not maintain the peace and security in the region and the world.

