FM speaks to Iraqi counterpart, condemns Zakho attack

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hossein held a phone conversation on Thursday afternoon.

In the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian condemned the shelling of the city of Zakho and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's unwavering support for Iraq's stability and security.

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims, to the government and the people of Iraq as well.

Amir-Abdollahian also briefed the Iraqi counterpart on the decisions taken and the views of the leaders of the three countries participating in the Astana meeting in Tehran (Iran, Russia and Turkey), which was held on Tuesday in Tehran, especially in the context of emphasis on using peaceful methods to solve problems in the border issues.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the expression of sympathy and condolences by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and explained "Last night, I visited that tourist resort in which travelers from Baghdad and Basra were and closely followed the developments and strongly condemned the shelling of the area and called it a violation of Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Hussein rejected the claim of the presence of a terrorist group in that area as false.

