Turkey denies attacking civilians in Iraq's Dohuk

Turkey on Wednesday rejected claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it had carried out an attack on a mountain resort in the northern Dohuk province, Reuters reported.

Iraq summoned Ankara's ambassador to Baghdad over the attack and its state agency said the government will call back its charge d'affaires in Ankara.

Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber the Turkish military operations in Iraq have always been against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), saying the attack on Dohuk was also carried out by what he called terrorists.

This is while the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hossein announced on Thursday that Iraqi military experts have confirmed that the attack had been carried out tbu Turkish military in the Kurdistan Region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi also blamed Turkey for the attack and strongly condemned it.

MNA/PR