US presence in region must be completely eliminated

Stating that today the effective political and military presence of the United States in the region has disappeared, the temporary Imam said, "US military forces are ineffective in the region. Look at Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, look at the region, America's military campaigns are ineffective. America's political presence has also been neutralized, but its physical presence must also be removed. It is a serious issue in Iraq and Syria."

He stressed that the US should leave the region before they face the same situation as Afghanistan.

MP/5544095