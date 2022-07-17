US seeking to create tension, crisis in West Asia region

Referring to the US history as the first country to use nuclear bombs, continuous interference in the internal affairs of regional countries, military occupation and aggression, mass sale of weapons, and promotion of militarism in the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kana'ani said, "American President has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tension and crisis in the region."

Kana'ani also pointed to decades of unlimited support of the US government to the usurping Zionist regime and added, "Undoubtedly, the US government is the main partner in the continued occupation of the Palestinian land, the daily crimes of Israeli regime against the Palestinians, and the systematic violation of human rights against the oppressed Palestinian nation."

The spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the strategic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the exploitation of peaceful nuclear technology within the framework of international laws and regulations.

" Americans' false accusations regarding the peaceful nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country's denial of decades of deception by the Zionist regime as the largest possessor of nuclear weapons in the region are a great sign of hypocrisy of the US government," the Iranian diplomat added.

In the end, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran emphasized the principled and constructive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in welcoming dialogue with its neighbors and intra-regional initiatives.

"In response to the invitation and initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran for regional dialogue and cooperation, the governments of the region are expected to take constructive steps for the benefit of collective security, peace and stability, and common development," he said.

