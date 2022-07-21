US Air Force mulls delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine

"There's US [fighter jets], there's Gripen out of Sweden, there's the Eurofighter, there is Rafale. So, there is a number of different platforms that could go to Ukraine... It will be something non-Russian, I can probably tell you that, but I can't tell you exactly what it's gonna be," Brown told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday when asked whether it is possible that the United States could sell or provide Ukraine with US fighter jets.

According to Sputnik, this comes as the European Union on Wednesday moved to pour another 500Mln euros ($510Mln) into Ukraine's military.

In a statement on Twitter, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said that the EU states had agreed on the fifth tranche of military assistance and remain "focused and steadfast" in their support for Kiev.

Moscow has repeatedly rebuked the West for delivering weapons to Ukraine as they prolong the conflict and derail the negotiation process.

Only in May, Congress passed a $40Bln assistance package for Ukraine that provides Kiev with more than $20Bln in military aid, almost $9Bln in economic assistance, more than $4Bln in humanitarian aid, and another $4Bln in foreign military financing through the State Department.

The issue of military aircraft deliveries also remains a hotly debated issue in the West amid fears it may lead to the escalation of hostilities and will lead to NATO being dragged into a direct military conflict with Russia.

KI/PR