Iranian border guards martyred in armed clash with terrorists

The clashes broke out last night as the armed terrorists were trying to enter the country from the two border points in the Paveh and Baneh regiments.

The Iranian border guards prevented the terrorists to enter Iranian soil with powerful confrontation.

Another clash broke out between the border guards and the enemies as well.

"In these two operations, a terrorist group was dismantled and significant amounts of weapons and ammunition were seized," according to the source.

Second lieutenant Mahdi Mohammadi Nasab and Sergeant major Ali Fazeli Shad were martyred during the operations, the source added.

