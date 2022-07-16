Iran, Turkish FMs hold phone call ahead of Erdogan's visit

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the phone call which took place on Saturday afternoon between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the two sides expressed their mutual happiness with the upcoming visit of the President of Turkey and his accompanying high-ranking delegation to Iran.

They also discussed and conferred on some issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, some issues related to the political and consular relations of the two countries as well as the official bilateral visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran were discussed and exchanged views on.

The Turkish president is said to arrive in Tehran on Monday evening on a state visit.

KI