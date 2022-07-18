3 million Tehraners attend 10-km long Ghadir festival

Maltitudes of people from all walks of life are taking part in the Ghadir festival in the Iranian capital on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of the people in Tehran have poured in Valiasr streets and the surrounding streets on the occasion.

The vent is broadcast n different national Iranian TV channels.

The Eid Al-Ghadir marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

Different programs including singing hymns, and artistic events such as carrying out plays and distributing beverages and dinner are part of the massive festival.

The preparations for the festival began yesterday and the major Tehran street was closed for that purpose.

The festival started at 6 pm Tehran local time and will run until 10 pm.

One of the programs is that children hand over their dolls and other playing items to be sent to other children from low-income families in line with the tradition of Martyred Imam Ali (AS) who used to help the needy a lot.

The Tehran traffic police commander brigadier general Hamidi estimated that over 3 million people attended the event.

The traffic police commander added different armed forces and other apparatuses are serving the multi-million festival.

