1st congress on Ghadir culture kicked off in Iran

Some 30 scholars from various countries have participated in the congress underway in Sari, Mazandaran Province.

Out of 302 papers delivered to the secretariat of the congress, the abstracts of 167 works have been chosen.

Getting familiar with Ghadir culture as a ruling pattern for all societies, getting familiar with Nahj al-Balagheh as an infinite treasure of Islam and Islamic teachings, opening new horizons using Ghadir and Nahj al-Balagheh source and developing Ghadir culture and promotion of reading Nahj al-Balagheh worldwide are among the main objectives of the event.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said the regulation of government, power, and ruling in the Islamic community was determined by Ghadir, Tehran Times reported.

"No doubt, the day of Eid al-Ghadir is an extremely important day. The importance of this Eid--the most important Eid based on the Shia narrations-- relies on its theme: wilayah [governance]. It could be said that the goal of all the efforts made by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other prophets and religious figures was to establish the wilayah of God."

