Jul 18, 2022

Iran considers security of its neighbors as its own: Kanani

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has reacted to Biden’s remarks on his visit to Occupied Lands and said that the US-backed Israeli regime is the prime suspect behind insecurity in the region.

"As long as the fake administration of 'Israel' is the first destination in visits by American presidents and the main goal is to ensure its security and supremacy, the region’s nations and states will not attain peace, stability and calm," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on his Twitter account in Farsi language on Monday in reaction to President Joe Biden's recent visit to the Palestinian occupied territories under the control of the Israeli regime.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of its neighbors as its own," the spokesman added.

