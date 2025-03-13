  1. World
Mar 13, 2025, 10:43 AM

Putin's visit to battlefields in Kursk

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin dressed in camouflage as he addressed troops in Kursk.

 The Kremlin said on Wednesday night that President Putin had visited a command post in the Kursk region, where Russia has been retaking territory, as it attempts to oust invading Ukrainian forces, BBC reported.

Unusually for the Russian leader, he's dressed in combat gear. If it's confirmed to have taken place in Kursk, it would be the first time Putin has visited the region since Ukrainian troops seized territory there in August.

Ukraine has lost much of the land it originally captured, and its hold on what it retains looks increasingly tenuous.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief has acknowledged that his country's troops have pulled back from certain positions in Kursk.

Ukraine has hoped to use land it holds in Kursk as a bargaining chip to exchange for Ukrainian territory held by Russia, as part of any peace settlement.

