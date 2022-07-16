US approves possible sale of military assistance to Taiwan

In order to increase pressure against China, the United States, in recent years, has carried out provocative actions such as arms sales and maritime patrols, as well as taking advantage of existing territorial disputes in the South East China Seas.

The United States says it has unofficial relations with Taiwan, however, it has repeatedly provided military aid to the island, and US President Joe Biden's administration has vowed to step up engagement with the island.

Pentagon says Taiwan requested the latest assistance, including spare and repair parts for tanks and combat vehicles, and US government and contractor technical and logistical support, Reuters reported.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Such provocative actions of the US come as China's Ministry of Defense has announced that the country maintains its full combat readiness to stop the efforts of foreign forces to achieve the so-called independence of Taiwan.

