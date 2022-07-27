China warns against US speaker visit to Taiwan again

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at his regular press conference on July 27, 2022 in response to a question "A US official said that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces in the Asia-Pacific, including fighter jets. What is your comment?"

Zhao Lijian said "Perhaps you missed our briefings in the past few days. We have repeatedly made clear our our firm opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan. If the US side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof."

Also in this regard, the Chinese defense spokesperson warned on Tuesday that the Chinese military will not sit back if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

