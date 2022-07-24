China strengthens warning to US about Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Six people familiar with the Chinese warnings said they were significantly stronger than the threats that Beijing has made in the past when it was unhappy with US actions or policy on Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

China has publicly threatened “strong measures” if Pelosi proceeds with the planned visit in August. But one person said China had expressed “stronger opposition” to the US in private than before. Several other people familiar with the situation said the private rhetoric went even further by suggesting a possible military response.

The White House National Security Council and the State Department declined to comment on the report.

China's foreign ministry said the next day a visit to Taiwan by her would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping by the end of the month.

ZZ/PR