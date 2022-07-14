Iran reacts to Sullivan's anti-Iranian claims in Tel Aviv

'National Security Adviser Sullivan accompanied Biden to Tel Aviv to reinforce America's commitment to unconditionally support the world's most murderous child-killing regime," Kanaani wrote in a tweet on Thursday in reaction to Jake Sullivan's anti-Iranian allegations.

"At the beginning of the trip, he accused Iran of supporting the killing of Ukrainians! Lies are a thriving coin among American politicians! Overturning the truth for evil purposes," he added.

This comes as the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran refrains from taking any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine, adding that the country is not helping either side involved in the conflict because it is certain that it should be ended.

This is not the first time that the US National Security Adviser has made such allegations about Iran.

On Monday, the US official claimed that Iran was planning to hand over to Russia up to several hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, including those capable of carrying armaments. He also claimed that Iran was planning to train Russian forces to use these drones with the first stages of training beginning as early as July while he did not provide any proof for his assertions.

"We have various forms of cooperation with Russia, including in the sphere of defense, but we are not helping either side involved in the [Ukrainian] conflict because we are certain that it should be ended. I think that currently, the problem is elsewhere - some Western countries, including the US, are manufacturing arms and trying to sell their products. We are trying to avoid any actions that may lead to an escalation. We are working on stopping this war," the Iranian top diplomat Amir-Abdollahian said commenting on remarks by US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Iran’s plans to send drones to Russia.

The US and the West have so far provided Ukraine with massive military and economic aid since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Sullivan is accompanying US President Joe Biden on his trip to Occupied Palestine.

MP/FNA