Jul 12, 2022, 11:59 PM

MAHAK Mental Health Clinic for employees inaugurated

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – MAHAK Mental Health Clinic for employees has been inaugurated with the aim of developing the psychology department as well as increasing the quality of care for cancer-stricken children and their families, in March 2022.

This project was implemented by MAHAK human resources department with the cooperation of psychologists.

Working at a pediatric hospital and helping others in spite of the spiritual and moral rewards that brings, it puts lots of stress and psychological pressures to the extent that may negatively affect the employees’ mental health in the workplace, community and even the family. This clinic helps the staff to reduce the volume of their pressure, increase their mental health and ultimately their work efficiency.

As staffs’ demand for receiving psychological services increased, MAHAK decided to establish a clinic for staff well-being and to meet the mental needs of our fifth core principle, human resources. The clinic has started giving specialized services with two professional counselors in the field of personal problems with full compliance with two main principles of confidentiality and information protection.

Since this clinic is giving services to all staff of MAHAK since early March, its performance is under constant evaluation to enhance the quality of provided services as well as staff quality of life.

