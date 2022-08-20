Tireless legend of MAHAK

Exactly when we were all happy about my sister’s birthday, I began to feel ill.

At first, we thought it was just a cold, but it wasn't and it started to affect all my family members’ life. After a while specialists diagnosed leukemia and from that moment, the treatment process started in MAHAK hospital.

I was in the third grade at that time, at first, my father insisted to quit my studies for a year but it was meaningless to me. Luckily, the school staff and my friends coped with my illness. Even once I remembered, the time of chemotherapy interfered with my morning school exams, but the school staff postponed my exam without any trouble.

I was a great fan of football and I played it professionally but due to illness, I couldn’t continue it. I was so sick, but talking to psychologists and nurses helped me to cope with it. I had a nice relationship with MAHAK psychologists so that the cow doll they gave me after I stopped treatment as a gift still makes me feel relaxed. The playroom with the presence of psychologists and volunteers there, made me stay away from the disease for a while and forget about it.

At that time, I had a lot of energy in MAHAK and I learned to be strong and have a positive outlook on life. I remember a time my nurse called me and asked to go with one of MAHAK's children so that he wouldn't cry. At that time I truly felt, that my present become a pillar of support for him.

MAHAK was a home for us. There, together with my friends, we formed a big family, a family in a loving environment and the thrill of being together to reduce the treatment differ.

Cancer not only didn’t take me away from my goals and ambitions but also it makes me have a sweeter experience of achieving my dreams. During the three-and-a-half-year treatment period, my attitude completely changed regarding my future career and education. I really wanted to have an impact on others in the same condition as me, although I didn’t have the condition to study medicine, I studied medical engineering to play a small role in the treatment of sick people.

