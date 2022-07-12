Dozens injured, killed in Ukraine strike on Kherson (+VIDEO)

Dozens of people were injured as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Novaya Kakhovka, there were also deaths, the head of the Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region Vladimir Leontyev told TASS.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, a large number of injured, dozens of people were left homeless," he said, noting that the city is significantly damaged.

At least six people died in the city of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, during the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, Leontyev told TASS.

"There are six people confirmed [dead]. And many dozens injured, [with] shrapnel wounds, cuts," he said.

Leontyev added that "the victims were admitted to both the city hospital and the military hospital". "We still have to assess the damage, because the situation is still ongoing," he said, adding that the city authorities intend to start assessing the damage on Tuesday.

TASS reported that the Ukrainian army attacked Novaya Kakhovka on Monday evening, which damaged buildings and led to explosions at several fertiliser warehouses.

