Russia to evacuate '50-60,000' Kherson civilians

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine has described the situation around Kherson in the south of the country as "difficult" in the face of Ukrainian offensives.

The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," he told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.

"The situation in this area (around Kherson) is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he added.

Ukrainian strikes are targeting the city's "social, economic and industrial infrastructure", Surovikin said, leading to disruptions in the supply of electricity, water, and food.

He cited a "direct threat to the lives of the inhabitants" as justification for the need to evacuate.

"There are plans to evacuate 50,000 to 60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnipro," Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-installed chief in the Kherson region, said on Wednesday. This would take place at a rate of 10,000 people per day over six days, he added.

