Jul 12, 2022, 10:30 AM

US claims Iran plans to send Moscow armed drones

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that US intelligence suggests Iran will be providing Russia with a rushed delivery of “weapons-capable” UAVs and other unmanned aircraft.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” Sullivan told White House reporters on Monday.

Furthermore, Tehran was slated to begin offering related training sessions as early as July, the national security official pointed out. 

“It’s unclear whether Iran has delivered any of these UAVs to Russia already,” Sullivan claimed, according to Sputnik. 

Sullivan’s revelation comes ahead of US President Joe Biden’s first trip to the Middle East since taking office.

