Raeisi stresses Muslims unity in Eid Adha message

"Eid al-Adha is the most sincere manifestation of worship, a symbol of sacrifice and surrender in the face of God and a divine test day on which Prophet Ibrahim (AS) came out victorious, and his prayers were accepted and he was selected as an Imam and a role-model for believers," President Ebrahim Raeisi said in his message to his counterparts in the Islamic countries to congratulate Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

The Iranian president further wished that the Eid Adha brings the Muslims' hearts closer to each other based on the Islamic teachings and "All the Muslims of the world take due steps in the path toards unity, empathy and solidarity so that we can witness the increasing dignity and glory of the Islamic nation on all international levels."

KI