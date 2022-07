TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Iranians from across the country attended the Prayers of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, celebrated by around 1.5 billion Muslims around the world, is one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Adha is also known as a festival of sacrifice in honor of the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.