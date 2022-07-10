Providing fair health service among Islamic Ummah necessity

Felicitating his counterparts in the Islamic countries on Eid al-Adha, Einollahi, in a message wrote that Eid al-Adha, the Eid of servitude and submission and satisfaction before the will of Almighty God, and the Abrahamic Hajj is the center of intimacy, uniformity and the manifestation of the unity and cohesion of Muslims.

"Islamic interaction teaches us that one of the main goals and philosophy of Hajj is to create understanding and strengthen brotherhood among Muslims, which is the essential need of the Islamic Ummah today," he added.

Stating that strengthening the atmosphere of effective and constructive cooperation between the health systems of Islamic countries plays an important role in helping to solve regional and international issues in the field of health and treatment, the Iranian health minister noted that today, it is undoubtedly necessary to promote bilateral, regional and multilateral relations of health systems in order to achieve new arrangements based on disease prevention and providing quality and fair health services among the Islamic Ummah.

MP/5534716