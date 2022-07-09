Iran Parl. speaker condoles over former Japan PM ‘Abe’ death

In a message of condolences to the Speaker of the House of Representatives is Hiroyuki Hosoda on Saturday, Iran Parliament Speaker wrote, “I received the sad news of assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe Former Prime Minister of Japan with deep sorrow and grief.”

While condemning this criminal act, “I express my deep condolences to you and respected representatives of the Japanese Parliament as well as his bereaved families.”

Unflinching efforts of the late Shinzo Abe in developing amicable and friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Japan will never be forgotten from minds of Iranian people, Ghalibaf stressed.

Abe was shot in the city of Nara on Friday. Preliminary reports stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site.

Abe was giving a speech in the city of Nara when gunfire was heard around 11:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Thursday ET). Public broadcaster NHK, citing the local fire department, reported that Abe was in a state of “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

