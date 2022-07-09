Raeisi expresses condolences on Japanese ex-PM's death

Addressing Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan in a message, Raeisi said, "The news of the assassination of His Excellency Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, in an inhumane armed attack caused shock and sorrow. The deceased was a great politician for the people of Japan and an international personality who played an important role in the development of historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan."

"Expressing my deepest condolences and sympathies to your Excellency, the government, and the nation of Japan, I wish peace and mercy to him," he added.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a message to his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yushimasa, expressed sorrow over the death of the country’s former prime minister in a shooting incident.

In his message, Amir-Abdollahian described Shinzo Abe as an outstanding leader who played a key role in the development of Southeast Asia.

The Iranian foreign minister also said Shinzo Abe’s efforts and initiatives to strengthen ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan were precious.

At the end of the message, he offered condolences to the Japanese foreign minister and Shinzo Abe’s family as well as the friendly people and government of Japan and prayed that the soul of the late Japanese premier will rest in peace.

RHM/MFA