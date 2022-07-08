FM Amir-Abdollahian condoles with Japan on ex-PM's death

"I condemn the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and offer my condolences to the nation and government of Japan on his death.," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.

"We will never forget the valuable contributions of former Prime Minister Abe as an outstanding politician, including the development of relations between the two peoples of Iran and Japan," Iranian top diplomat added.

Also earlier today, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said in a statement that, "As a country that has lost prominent politicians in terrorist actions, we are closely following the news of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with concern."

Nasser Kanani further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this terrorist act.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died aged 67 after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara.

Abe was shot in the city of Nara on Friday, reported Japan’s NHK. Preliminary reports stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site. Abe was rushed to the hospital and the suspect has been arrested.

Abe was giving a speech in the city of Nara when gunfire was heard around 11:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Thursday ET). Public broadcaster NHK, citing the local fire department, reported that Abe was in a state of “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

RHM/